Paul (and Senator Orrin Hatch) has already mentioned the possibility that Dr. Ford’s allegation of sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh may be a case of mistaken identity, based in part on Ed Whelan’s cryptic tweets that Kavanaugh is going to be fully exonerated. This has set off a firestorm of rumors and expectations. Whelan has just now (6 pm eastern time) provided one specific scenario of this on Twitter, offering up a specific name (though careful to note that he makes no allegation of implication that the other person, Chris Garrett, assaulted Ford as claimed).

Read the whole thread—it doesn’t take long, but it is not easily summarized here. Whelan’s case relies on two pieces of circumstantial evidence: basic geography (Ford claimed the house where the party took place is close to Columbia Country Club, but Whelan notes that none of the identified party goers have homes anywhere near that location, but Garrett did), and the resemblance of Garrett to Kavanaugh.

Here’s the photographic evidence—Kavanaugh and Garrett in 1982, and today:

Interesting that Whelan has a contemporary photo of Garrett. There are a lot of Chris Garretts out there, and I haven’t been able to find this one yet.

I’m still waiting for a prothonotary warbler, a Woodstock typewriter, and microfilm hidden in a pumpkin to make an appearance.