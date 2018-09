I will be in Greece for the next two weeks, and will take a vacation from blogging. I hope that, by the time I return, Judge Kavanaugh will have weathered this outbreak of toxic femininity, and his confirmation will be a done deal.

If it isn’t a done deal by then, I hope another top candidate will be vetted and ready for nomination.

That way, the Senate should have enough time to confirm a conservative Justice by the end of the year, in case the Democrats gain control of the Senate in November.