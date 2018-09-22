Report: Yet another “witness” fails to back Ford’s story

CNN reports that Senate Judiciary Committee staff has spoken with a high school friend of Christine Blasey who, supposedly, was at the party where Brett Kavanaugh supposedly assaulted Blasey. The woman is Leland Ingham Keyser. Reportedly, she is a lifelong friend of Blasey (now, Blasey Ford).

According to CNN, Ms. Keyser’s lawyer stated:

Simply put, Ms. Keyser does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with, or without, Dr. Ford.

The two other individuals whom Ford identified as being at the party where Kavanaugh supposedly misbehaved — Mark Judge and Patrick Smyth — have also said they have no recollection of the party and never saw Kavanaugh act in the way Ford describes.

And let’s not forget about the more than five dozen women who knew Kavanaugh during his high school days. All of them vouched for the respect with which he treated females.

Finally, let’s remember that no other woman has come forward to suggest that Kavanaugh, either as a teenager or an adult, engaged in sexual misconduct of any kind. It’s possible, given the anti-Kavanaugh hysteria that has gripped the feminist left, that another accuser might come forward at the last, last minute, but it hasn’t happened so far.

At this point, there is no sound reason to believe Ford’s tale.