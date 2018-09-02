The Power Line Show, Ep. 86: This Week’s Election Tea Leaves

With two more weeks of primary election results to pick over, I decided to check in again with Henry Olsen to see how things look in this special abbreviated Labor Day Weekend edition. Florida increasingly appears to be the most interesting battleground state, with very competitive races for both governor and U.S. Senator. The governor’s race in particular looks like a head-up clash between the newly emboldened uber-progressive wing of the Democratic Party against Trumpism.

Henry also puts down his political polling data and puts on his Bill James hat to look ahead to the baseball playoff season starting a month from now. Also soccer, but we don’t really care about soccer. It’s a weenie Eurosport. I suppose soccer is a little bit like our endless political cycle these days: lots of running around and loud cheering, but scoring is intermittent—like every other November.

As usual, you can listen or download from our window here, or from our great hosts at Ricochet, who like to remind everyone to become a sustaining member, and also to subscribe to Power Line in iTunes (and leave a 5-star review, please!), or by RSS feed. For all our podcasts in one place, subscribe to the Ricochet Audio Network Superfeed in iTunes or by RSS feed.