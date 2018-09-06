The smearing of Cleta Mitchell

We have been following up on the Wall Street Journal editorial “Anatomy of a Fusion smear” (truncated but accessible here on Outline). The Fusion smear was planted in his accustomed style by Glenn Simpson with a few of his friends at McClatchy. Simpson’s friends at McClatchy are reporters Peter Stone and Greg Gordon. In their March 15 article “Lawyer who worked for NRA said to have had concerns about group’s Russia ties,” they disseminated a fraudulent story about Cleta in Simpson’s continuing campaign to undermine the 2016 election.

I’m not yet done with the further exploration of this story. Yesterday evening Martha MacCallum usefully reviewed the story so far and invited Cleta to discuss it briefly on her Fox News show. It’s Glenn Simpson’s world and we’re just living in it.