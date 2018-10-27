And now, the Pittsburgh shootings

Now comes the horrifying news that at least eight people have been killed at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue by an insanely anti-Semitic (“all Jews must die”) shooter at services this morning. He has just been identified as Robert Bowers and Heavy has already posted five fast facts on Bowers.

Four police officers were wounded before a suspect was taken into custody. His name is Robert Bowers. Earlier this week he lumped his hatred of Jews together with his hatred of President Trump. Thanks to the Pittsburgh police for their work and sacrifice this morning amid shootouts with the perpetrator. Prayers for all involved. ZeroHedge has been on top of the story all morning with updates posted here.

Watching the interview of the synagogue’s immediate past president on FOX News, I was disheartened to learn that the synagogue had no security for Shabbat services. At Temple of Aaron in St. Paul, which I take it draws a comparable or smaller crowd than Tree of Life at Shabbat services, we have had regular police presence for the past several years. Indeed, I became friends with Officer Lou Ferraro — this year’s St. Paul Police Officer of the year — pausing to thank him for working overtime and to kibbitz on Saturday mornings when I attended services.