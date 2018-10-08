Clintons: The Gift That Keeps on Giving

I thought this story was a satire, or something from the superb Babylon Bee, but it’s true! And it’s too good to be true. National Review reports:

Clintons Launch Speaking Tour to Provide ‘Insight into Where We Go from Here’

By Jack Crowe

Bill and Hillary Clinton announced Monday a 13-stop live-event tour that is being billed as a chance for ticket holders to glean insights from the former first couple.

The tour, which is being called “An Evening with the Clintons,” will be promoted by Live Nation, a prestigious live-events company that will help the couple fill massive arenas all over North America with thousands of attendees willing to pay as much as $288.44 to hear from the former president and secretary of state.

“Experience a one-of-a-kind conversation with two individuals who have helped shape our world and had a front seat to some of the most important moments in modern history,” reads Live Nation’s promotional page. “From the American presidency to the halls of the Senate and State Department to one of the United States’ most controversial and unpredictable presidential elections, they provide a unique perspective on the past, and remarkable insight into where we go from here.”