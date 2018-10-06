The Week in Pictures: Presidential Alert Edition

Amidst the continuing war over the Kulturekampf of the Kavanaugh Konfirmation, I hope everyone took in how the Trump-Deranged crowd lost their you-know-what over the rollout of the system that allows the president to send emergency text messages to everyone. (Though for whatever reason, I didn’t get one.) Who needs Twitter! I think Trump should make a running joke of this new capability at all of his rallies, as it will own the libs better that saying “Fox News has the highest cable TV news ratings.” Oh, by the way, kegger tonight after Kavanaugh’s vote is final. Strap in and brew up a large pot of coffee—this week is extra-epic, just because.
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .