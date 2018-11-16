Democrats Begin to Fold Their Tents

The race for Governor of Georgia between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams wasn’t particularly close. Kemp won by 55,000 votes. But since the election, Abrams has tried to position herself for a recount, or something, that might magically erase that impressive margin. Today she gave up, sort of:

Stacey Abrams halted her run for Georgia governor Friday, but the Democrat said she would not concede the contest to Republican Brian Kemp and planned to launch a voting rights group to file “major” litigation challenging election policies.

There will be no such “major” litigation. What would it challenge? The “policy” of only allowing each person to vote once? The “policy” of counting all votes, and only votes, that are cast according to Georgia’s election laws? Legally, this is a joke. Politically, it is a lame effort to keep Abrams in the public eye in contemplation of a future run for office.

Something similar is going on in Florida, where Democrats Bill Nelson and Andrew Gillum came fairly close, but nowhere near close enough, to stake a plausible claim to victory. Gillum and Nelson lost. They are going through the motions of a recount, but no one can seriously expect the result to change.

Why do the Democrats do this? Maybe they have more faith than is justified in their fake vote machine. More likely, I think, they try to use electoral defeat, combined with absurd claims of “voter suppression” and the like, to keep their base in a constant state of hysteria. That seems to be their over-arching strategy, and, to be fair, it worked reasonably well this year. So we can expect them to continue in the same vein.