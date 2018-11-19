Greatest NFL Game Ever?

Now that was some kind of football game, so long as you think defense is nearly an afterthought in the NFL these days. I Tweeted in the 4th quarter that we ought to just call tonight’s Rams-Chiefs game the Super Bowl and skip the postseason this year.
But for my money, the greatest game I ever saw remains the 1981 overtime playoff between the Miami Dolphins and the San Diego Chargers. There are numerous videos of varying length about the game (and the whole game itself) on YouTube, but here’s one two-minute highlight reel: