Here comes the blue something in the House races [UPDATE: No blue wave but Dems might well take House]

I don’t know whether there will be a blue wave in House races, but I expect Democrats to do very well in more than a few key suburban districts. One such district is Virginia’s Tenth.

Barbara Comstock, a center-right Republican, has held that seat for two terms, winning with 56 percent of the vote, then 53 percent. Tonight, however, she is being trounced.

The race has already been called for the Democratic challenger. It represents the first flip of the night for Dems, but certainly not the last.

Comstock’s defeat was expected. We might have hoped for a closer contest, however.

UPDATE: In Florida’s 27th District, Democrat Donna Shalala looks to have picked up the seat held by Republican Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, a moderate who is retiring. This result was also expected, and Shalala doesn’t seem to be outperforming expectations.

Shalala was Bill Clinton’s Secretary of HHS and then the long-time president of the University of Miami. In 2015, she became president of the Clinton Foundation.

When she is sworn in, maybe she will say “Donna Shalala, THE U.”

THE BLUE FIZZLE? FiveThiryEight suddenly says there’s just a 39.3% chance that the Democrats take the House. For what it’s worth.

MAYBE NOT WORTH MUCH: Nate Silver says his operation’s House projection is too favorable to Republicans and will be revised!

UPDATE: I’m getting the sense that the Democrats are doing a workman like job of picking up enough House seats to get a majority. With lots of close races and/or races with few or no returns, I think it’s too early to say for sure what the outcome will be. However, I believe the Dems will win control of the House when all is said and done.