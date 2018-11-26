Posted on November 26, 2018 by John Hinderaker in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ocasio-Cortez: A New Depth of Stupidity?

Newly-elected Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the gift to conservatives that keeps on giving. Her ignorance is so profound that it still surprises us, even when we thought we had fully plumbed the depths of her vacuity. This tweet, with Candace Owens’s response, is a classic:


Dinesh D’Souza adds this trenchant comment:


It is remarkable that Ocasio-Cortez has made such a fool of herself without even taking office! I can’t recall anything like it. It would be hard for a single person to discredit the entire Democratic Party, but Alexandria is giving it the old college try.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line