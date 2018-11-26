Ocasio-Cortez: A New Depth of Stupidity?

Newly-elected Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the gift to conservatives that keeps on giving. Her ignorance is so profound that it still surprises us, even when we thought we had fully plumbed the depths of her vacuity. This tweet, with Candace Owens’s response, is a classic:

Imagine comparing the slaughter of 6 million Jews, plus the mandated murders of 1 million Rwandans— to immigrants who just want an upgrade and don’t want to follow any rules to get it. This is an abhorrent, disrespectful tweet and your low-IQ is an unacceptable excuse for it. https://t.co/bR8hyfRvkD — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 26, 2018



Dinesh D’Souza adds this trenchant comment:

Until now I thought Joe Biden was the stupidest person elected to public office. Not anymore! https://t.co/hiBsK4PyDm — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) November 26, 2018



It is remarkable that Ocasio-Cortez has made such a fool of herself without even taking office! I can’t recall anything like it. It would be hard for a single person to discredit the entire Democratic Party, but Alexandria is giving it the old college try.