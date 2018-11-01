The Power Line Show, Ep. 95: Henry Olsen’s Mid-Term Election Outlook

We’re out early with this week’s edition of the Power Line Show, because I was able to pin down Henry Olsen to get his general outlook on next Tuesday’s mid-term election. Henry is not ready yet to make many specific calls—his detailed race-by-race forecast will go up at National Review Online this Sunday night or next Monday morning—but right how he thinks it looks good for the GOP in the Senate, close in the House, and bad for governorships. We also take a quick glance at the latest election results in Germany and Brazil, where voters continue to express their dislike of the ruling class. As a special bonus, we end with a few of Henry’s sensible thoughts on how to improve major league baseball.

