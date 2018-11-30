The Power Line Show, Ep. 99: Talking Economic Liberty with Chip Mellor

Just in time for your weekend listening pleasure, Episode 99 is ready!

This week the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Timbs v. Indiana, concerning the widespread practice of “civil asset forfeiture,” in which law enforcement will seize your property upon arrest (sometimes even without an arrest and criminal charge) and keep the money or asset for themselves. By coincidence this week I ran into the person who helped to make this case (and others like it) possible—William “Chip” Mellor, the founder and long time president of the Institute for Justice. I walked Chip through another “origin story” of how he came to dedicate his career to the cause of economic liberty, and review some of IJ’s most famous cases, including especially Kelo v. New London, the 2004 Supreme Court case that challenged the abuse of the “eminent domain” power. The Kelo case got the Hollywood treatment in Little Pink House, which everyone should buy on DVD or see on their favorite streaming service.

