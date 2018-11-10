Posted on November 10, 2018 by Steven Hayward in The Week In Pictures

The Week in Pictures: Election Wrap-Up Edition

Good news! Only 719 days until the next election! Let the campaigning and media “analysis” begin. (Of course, Campaign 2018 isn’t over until the Democrats finish stealing two Senate seats during the after-party.) Stock up on your Botox now: Nancy’s back! Meanwhile, who is the biggest loser of this cycle—”Beto” (and the donors who forked over $75 million) or Jim Acosta? And how should we complete the joke that begins, “Jim Acosta and Beto O’Rourke walk into a bar. . .”

Welcome back Nancy.


The perfect Xmas gift for your closest “resistance” toddler.

Headlines of the week (and this first one would explain a lot about California politics these days):

For the theologians among our readership.

Turns out this is fake. . . but accurate.

Millennial head-scratcher: What is it?

Those WHERE the droids I was looking for.

Dog of the week.

Dude of the week.

And finally. . .

