Vote For the Dead Brothel Owner. It’s Important!

A couple of weeks ago I was with a friend from Nevada who told me that a dead brothel owner was favored to be elected to the Nevada legislature. His name was Dennis Hof, and he styled himself after President Trump. Hof secured the Republican nomination for the Nevada Assembly, and some time thereafter turned 72. He spent his birthday weekend celebrating at his own brothel, naturally enough. But, sadly, when the weekend was over he was found dead of natural causes. By that time it was too late to replace him on the ballot. The Associated Press has the story:

A Nevada brothel owner and reality TV star who died last month after fashioning himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate has won a heavily GOP state legislative district. Dennis Hof defeated Democratic educator Lesia Romanov on Tuesday in the race for Nevada’s 36th Assembly District, which includes rural communities and large stretches of desert in the southern part of the state.

Ms. Romanov will forever enjoy the distinction of having lost to the deceased owner of a brothel.

Hof was found dead on Oct. 16 after a weekend of parties celebrating his 72nd birthday.

***

He also starred in the HBO adult reality series “Cathouse” and wrote a book titled “The Art of the Pimp,” akin to Trump’s book “The Art of the Deal.” Hof was found dead at his Love Ranch brothel about an hour outside Las Vegas. His body was discovered by porn actor Ron Jeremy and a prostitute at the brothel.

Under Nevada law, Republican county officials will appoint someone to serve the term in the Assembly to which Hof was elected. Hence his landslide victory.

Still, you gotta like a district where voters prefer a dead brothel owner to a Democrat.