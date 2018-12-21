Lethal Weapon 5

Republicans celebrated the passage of the jailbreak legislation known as First Step with an event at a trendy restaurant in Washington. Naturally. What’s the use of passing feel-good, virtue-signaling bipartisan legislation unless you have a great party afterwards?

Politico reports that Van Jones introduced Jared Kushner, the man of the hour. Jones, you may remember, was too leftist even for the Obama administration. But he’s not too leftist for Kushner. Or Mike Lee.

Maybe Kushner and Jones can do one of those white/black buddy movies together. Like those cop films starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

The two pals could work together to bring peace to the Middle East. On terms favorable to the Palestinians, of course.

Ivanka Trump and whichever Kardashian worked for jailbreak legislation can be the leading ladies. Kanye West can provide comic relief.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman can appear as Jared’s charming but murderous pal. He already plays the part in real life.

Netanyahu can be the villain. Or maybe Tom Cotton.

“Lethal Weapon” would make a good title. After all, the consequences of all those federal felons getting shorter sentences and obtaining early releases are likely to be lethal.