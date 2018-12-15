The Week in Pictures: Photo Op Edition

You almost have to feel sorry for Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer—especially Schumer—for thinking that they were just going to have the typical all-smiles photo op in the Oval Office with Trump this week, only to have Trump decide to turn the Oval Office into an Oval WWF ring. I’ve never seen experienced pols like Pelosi and Schumer ask to turn off the cameras. This has to be a first for Schumer, of whom it has long been said the most dangerous place in Washington is between Schumer and a TV camera. He never reckoned on having to compete with a real TV man.
