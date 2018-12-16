Will the Mueller Switch Project Collapse?

The sentencing of General Michael Flynn could turn out to be the Waterloo of the Mueller Switch Project. The feds never could have convicted Flynn of perjury or lying to government officials–they don’t even have a transcript of what he said to the FBI! As a criminal case, it was always a non-starter. The Justice Department initially had no intention of prosecuting. But then, after Robert Mueller took over the case, Flynn was squeezed into a single guilty plea by the threat of personal bankruptcy. As Byron York asks, what changed?

Assume answer is yes. Question is: Pre-Mueller investigators had the evidence and apparently did not plan to charge Flynn. Post-Mueller, Flynn pleads guilty. What went on?

Mueller’s team is now saying that General Flynn needn’t go to prison–the equivalent of “oops, never mind”–and it appears that Judge Emmet Sullivan may be on to Mueller. We will soon find out.

Meanwhile, even NPR has noticed that the Democrats’ beloved Russia collusion conspiracy theory has fallen apart:

Trump has been implicated in ordering a scheme to silence two women ahead of Election Day in 2016 about the alleged sexual relationships they had with him years before. That is a serious matter, or it might have been in other times, but this scheme is decidedly not a global conspiracy with a foreign power to steal the election.

From what is visible today…the case is still Swiss cheese.

NPR makes the obvious point that we and others have observed repeatedly: the absence of evidence of Russian collusion in Mueller’s attacks on General Flynn, Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen, not to mention the continued absence of any charges whatsoever against Carter Page, who must be the most innocent man in America, plainly means that when it comes to collusion–the ostensible subject of his investigation–Mueller is shooting blanks. Say, Bob, remind me: what does Stormy Daniels have to do with your mission as Special Counsel?

I think there is a significant chance that Judge Sullivan may refuse to accept General Flynn’s guilty plea and instead issue an opinion blasting Bob Mueller for prosecutorial misconduct. If that happens, Mueller will ride off into the sunset in the ignominy he so richly deserves.

* A footnote: You can tell how bitterly anti-Trump NPR is, and how much it pained them to admit that Mueller’s investigation is going nowhere, by the Editor’s Note they have added to their story: