Did Trump cave on the Wall and the government shutdown confrontation? Certainly looks like it. I’m on the move today so I’m not fully up to date on the details, but I am wondering whether word was passed along that air travel was on the brink of collapsing from a coordinated sick-out by air traffic controllers (and let’s face it—government unions have wanted to get even for Reagan’s mass firing of striking controllers in 1981), or Mitch McConnell told him that Senate GOP support was collapsing and he risked a bigger humiliation. Much will depend on the outcome three weeks from now.

In the meantime, Ian Bremmer’s Puppet Machine suggests the one possible compromise that might be worth supporting: