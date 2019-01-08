More Mueller madness

Natalia Veselnitskaya is the Russian attorney who wangled the infamous June 2016 meeting with Donald Trump Jr. under false pretenses. Vesenitskaya’s true purpose bore on advancing the interests of friends of Vladimir Putin in undoing or avoiding Magnitsky Act sanctions and other such inconveniences.

In June of 2016 Veselnitskaya was in the United States to help out Denis Katsyv and his company Prevezon Holdings in connection in the asset forfeiture case that had been brought by the United States against him and his company. Veselnitskaya seems to have worked on that case together with Glenn Simpson and Fusion GPS — servitors of the Clinton presidential campaign in the fabrication of the Steele Dossier and the related Russia hoax in which we have been mired over the past two years. Remember?

Simpson and Veselnitskaya both attended the related court hearing for their mutual clients in the case. It’s a small world after all. Indeed, Veselnitskaya met with Glenn Simpson before and after Donald Trump Jr’s Trump Tower meeting with her. Andrew McCarthy has the background on all of that in his 2017 NR column “The Curious Case of Natalia Veselnitskaya.” Katsyv and his company were important clients of Fusion GPS. Chuck Ross has more here.

A New York federal grand jury has now handed up an indictment against Veselnitskaya for obstruction of justice in the asset forfeiture lawsuit that brought her together with Simpson. I have embedded the indictment below via Scribd. Put to one side that Veselnitskaya is in Russia and will never face an American jury or the merits of the charge made out in this case. For present purposes I ask only whether there is a single mainstream media account that will get the underlying relationships straight. If we can take the New York Times story on the indictment as illustrative, and I am quite certain that we can, the answer is of course negative.

