A Sandmann lawsuit preview

Nearly two weeks ago the family of Covington Catholic high school student Nick Sandmann retained Georgia attorney Lin Wood to explore a possible libel case for the brutal lies to which the young Mr. Sandmann was subjected as a result of his close encounter with so-called “tribal elder” Nathan Phillips. Wood is a fearsome libel lawyer. See, for example, the January 24 WCPO story “Nicholas Sandmann’s family hires ‘attorney for the damned’ specializing in libel, slander.” As a sort of preview of coming attractions, Wood has just posted the video below via Twitter.

Some say a 15-minute video is too long to go viral. Will we allow incomplete 30-second video clips to be basis for agenda-driven false accusations & threats against a 16-year old student? Please share the full truth about what was done to Nick Sandmann. https://t.co/QGglyZwiIa — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) February 2, 2019

The Cincinnati Enquirer now reports that lawyers representing Sandmann have sent document preservation letters to a list of prominent characters who abused Sandmann. Such a letter does not necessarily mean that the recipient will be targeted as a defendant, but it means that a libel lawsuit is coming. The list of recipients includes the Washington Post, CNN, NPR, the Atlantic, Elizabeth Warren and many others.

It’s an impressive list. I am delighted to note that Minnesota’s own Ilhan Omar made the list. I documented Omar’s disgraceful contribution to the mugging of Nick Sandmann in “Isn’t it rich?” and “Ilhan Omar carries on.” I observed in the first of those posts that Omar should be in deep trouble. Let it be!