Isn’t it rich? [updated]

Ilhan Omar is a national embarrassment to Minnesota. The embarrassment continues with Omar’s tweet in the matter of the abused Covington Catholic high school students. Here is a quiz for students of defamation law in the context of the current controversy. How many times does Omar libel “the boys” with false statements of fact damaging their reputation in the brief tweet below? Omar, by the way, has some 450,000 followers on Twitter.

Follow-up question: is it too much to hope that she finds out the hard way?

-The boys were protesting a woman's right to choose & yelled “it’s not rape if you enjoy it”

-They were taunting 5 Black men before they surrounded Phillips and led racist chants

-Sandmann’s family hired a right wing PR firm to write his non-apology 🤦🏽‍♀️https://t.co/fG8AUCuDTr https://t.co/bOA6yFsIjW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 23, 2019

UPDATE: After publishing it to her 450,000 followers, Omar has deleted the tweet (which itself refers to a true account of the matter, obviating any problem proving willful disregard), if not on the advice of a lawyer, apparently upon adult intervention of some kind. She should be in deep trouble.