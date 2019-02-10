Northam on “Indentured Servants”

I’m starting to think Ralph Northam isn’t as smart as you would expect from someone who made it through medical school. After an appallingly bad week of press coverage, the last thing Northam needed was another controversy. And yet, he couldn’t help shooting himself in the foot again:

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam: "We are now at the 400-year anniversary — just 90 miles from here in 1619, the first indentured servants from Africa landed on our shores…"@GayleKing: "Also known as slavery" https://t.co/ba3PnylCag pic.twitter.com/o0Sc8UzNiy — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 10, 2019



Massachusetts imported a lot of indentured servants, many of whom went on to successful careers and powerful positions. In Virginia, yeah, those “imports” from Africa were slaves. It was a lot tougher to go on to a successful career.

Virginia’s Democrats would no doubt put Governor Northam on the next plane out of town, except that his Lieutenant Governor is an alleged rapist. That gives him job security! The Virginia sh*tshow continues, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving set of liberal politicians.