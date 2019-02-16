Let’s say that former Obama auto industry czar Steven Rattner concurs with John Hinderaker’s assessment of the state of Alexadria Ocasio-Cortez’s knowledge, if I may use that word in this context (tweet below). I thought Rattner’s concurrence added support of John’s analysis of AOC’s comments from an unlikely source. Amazon’s decision to take its 25,000 jobs and tell New York to shove it — ’twas a famous victory. On Rattner’s assessment of the miserable Ms. AOC we can find common ground with a former member of the Obama administration.
This may be the most economically ignorant statement I have ver read. https://t.co/6iURWXEaq9
— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) February 15, 2019