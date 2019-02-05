The truth in 15 minutes

The family of Nick Sandmann has retained the services of attorney Lin Wood to rectify the damage done to the young Mr. Sandmann’s reputation following flawed reports of the encounter with Nathan Phillips at the Lincoln Memorial last month. Among those who falsely disparaged the young Mr. Sandmann is Minnesota’s own Fifth District Rep. Ilhan Omar, though you would never know it if you get your news from the Star Tribune. See my posts “Isn’t it rich?” and “Ilhan Omar carries on.”

Wood is preparing to bring a lawsuit against some of the entities and individuals responsible for falsely defaming Nick Sandmann. I am quite certain that Omar is one of the “politicians” to whom Wood refers in his statement introducing the video below: “Two weeks ago, the mainstream media, politicians, church officials, commentators, & celebrities rushed to judgment to wrongfully condemn, threaten, disparage & vilify Nick Sandmann based solely on a few seconds of an out-of-context video clip. It only takes 15 minutes to learn the truth.” Here is Wood’s video.

The original version of the story defaming Sandmann had been widely discredited at the time Omar piled on. Omar’s deletion of her tweet after publication to her 450,000 followers shouldn’t save her from liability. Indeed, she has yet to retract or apologize for her libel, though you would never know any of this — forgive me for repeating myself — if you get your news from the Star Tribune.