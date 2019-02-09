The Week in Pictures: State of the Union Edition

This is one of those weeks where all the incoming lines are jammed. Virginia Democrats vying with Venezuela for the Best Meltdown in a Socialist Role. House Democratic women vying for the Worst Imitation of the Stepford Wives remake. Jeff Bezos trying out a new slogan, “Make Tabloids Great Again.” Elizabeth Warren revealed (again) to be Chief Big Fraud. A “Green New Deal” offered up as the greatest satire of trolling ever conceived. But above all, Season 3 of The Trump Show is off to a boffo start, with Nielsen ratings up more than 10 points from last year’s season opener. And yet people think Trump is dumb.
