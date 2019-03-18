A New Dem, um, . . . Front-Runner?

Did you know that among the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential field is someone named Andrew Yang? I hadn’t paid attention to him either. I gather he is one of the tech overlords or something. Apparently he is a champion of the universal basic income idea. Not sure if he plans to cut spending somewhere else to pay for a UBI, but I have discovered that he definitely doesn’t want to cut something else:

Outsider presidential hopeful Andrew Yang’s latest idea is both literally and figuratively his most unorthodox yet: He’s taking a strong public stance against circumcision. The Democratic candidate revealed in a little notice tweet last week that he was against the ritualized practice of cutting a newborn’s foreskin. But in an interview with The Daily Beast, he said that if he were elected he would incorporate that view into public policy, mainly by pushing initiatives meant to inform parents that they don’t need to have their infants circumcised for health reasons.

I wonder what “Beto” O’Rourke thinks about this? And if Roger Stone has anything to say about it, I’m sure we’re going to see attack ads that run, “Yang! Hands off our. . .” Never mind.

But it’s good to know that at least one candidate in the Democratic field is paying attention to the important issues.