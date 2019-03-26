Mid-Week in Pictures: Mueller Schadenfreude Edition

It’s only Tuesday, but what a week. The SPLC is collapsing, Trump’s poll numbers are looking up, and public regard for the media, who make Michael Avenatti a supposed presidential candidate, is going to sink to new lows. At least liberals can still hope the Southern District of New York will save them, and . . . wait, what? SDNY indicted Avenatti? I’m betting a lot of Democrats right now are wishing they’d never heard of Stormy Daniels. Can it get any better than this?
