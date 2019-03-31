Poll: Mueller report flips public opinion

Byron York calls attention to a Wall Street Journal poll that, since December of last year, has asked this question every month:

Based on what you have seen, read, or heard about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, has it given you more doubts about Donald Trump’s presidency or not?

In December, 50 percent of respondents said the investigation has given them more doubts about the Trump presidency. 44 percent said it has not. Responses in January and February weren’t much different.

But with the submission of Mueller’s report and the Attorney General’s summary of it, the tables have turned, and then some. Only 36 percent of respondents now say Mueller’s work has created more doubts about the Trump presidency. 57 percent say it hasn’t.

In addition, the number who say Mueller’s investigation has created “major doubts” has diminished significantly. In December, 31 percent held that view. Now, only 22 percent do.

In a way, it’s astonishing that, at this juncture, so many people still think the Mueller investigation is cause for major doubt about the Trump presidency. However, I infer from the poll that, right now, virtually the only people who think the investigation gives any cause for doubts are Democrats.

Republicans and genuine independents don’t believe this. They may have doubts about Trump’s presidency for other reasons, and some appear to question whether the Mueller report clears Trump of all wrongdoing. But the investigation is no longer giving them greater doubt about the Trump presidency.