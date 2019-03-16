The Banality of Beto

I think I’ve figured it out: Beto O’Rourke is just a younger version of Howard Schultz, spewing forth empty platitudes while hopped up on too much Red Bull or something. Clichés sound so much better when said at high energy! I wonder if the Democrats will have to spread the podiums further apart in their televised debates to prevent injuries when Beto extends his full condor-length wingspan?

Trump has already figured this out, and Beto will go down next to “Low Energy Jeb” as the handsy candidate who can put even Joe Biden to shame. Jimmy Fallon gets it, too:

Somehow this puts me in mind of the great scene in Talladega Nights where Girard asks the question that might well be asked of Beto: “Is that a catch-phrase or is it epilepsy?” Beto—the shake and bake candidate, people!

P.S. Even The New Republic has figured Beto out: