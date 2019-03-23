The Dems’ apocalypse primary

The mischievous crew at the Washington Free Beacon has compiled the entertaining supercuts video posted by Andrew Stiles under the headline “The apocalypse primary.” Students of ancient history may recognize the opening few seconds of the video from the “daisy ad” the Democrats ran against Barry Goldwater in support of Lyndon Johnson in the 1964 presidential campaign — it was famous long ago. Whence should have come the expression “gilding the daisy” in lieu of the Shakespearian variation derived from King John (“To gild refined gold, to paint the lily, to throw a perfume on the violet, to smooth the ice, or add another hue unto the rainbow, or with taper-light to seek the beauteous eye of heaven to garnish, is wasteful and ridiculous excess”).

What is to be learned from the video? Of the many lessons that can be drawn, I offer this hardy perennial. The Democrats, as always, seek to exploit the ignorance of their core voters.

Via Ed Driscoll/InstaPundit