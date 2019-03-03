The Power Line Show, Ep. 113: Cleaning Up the Row Over Rao, and CPAC Wrap-Up

In this special double-episode, I took the occasion of the last-minute hesitation over the nomination of Neomi Rao for the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to talk once again with “Lucretia,” Power Line’s International Woman of Mystery, about the issue of “substantive due process” that apparently worried a couple of Republican senators. We attempt a mini-clinic on what this issue is all about, and then to round out the show I bring on our own John Hinderaker for a few observations about CPAC, and especially President Trump’s blockbuster speech. The show ends with the execution of our “Cover of the Rolling Stone” strategy—a shameless attempt to try to attract the great Black Rifle Coffee company as a show sponsor!

As a special bonus, if you’re really a glutton for punishment and have a lot of free time on your hands, I post below the private YouTube URL for the video lecture I prepared for my students a couple years back (when I had to miss a class) on the subject of “substantive due process” that goes into more detail about this complicated issue of jurisprudence.

As always, listen at our window here, or from our hosts at Ricochet. You know the rest of the spiel.