Trump Wins!

I am on vacation, hence the slow posting lately. But I can’t resist a moment of triumph. Drudge sums up the Mueller report:

And President Trump takes a rather restrained victory lap:

No Collusion, No Obstruction, Complete and Total EXONERATION. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2019



I think it has been a foregone conclusion for a while that Mueller would acknowledge there was no collusion, because 1) there was no collusion, 2) the charges Mueller brought against Trump underlings and associates did not involve collusion, and 3) the meeting with the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya proved there was no collusion, since had the Trump campaign been conspiring with Russian officials, there would have been no reason to meet with an obscure lawyer who claimed to have (but did not have) dirt on Hillary. (That meeting, by the way, appears to have been a setup by the Clinton campaign, since Veselnitskaya was in the United States on a matter in which she was working with Glenn Simpson, and she met with Simpson both before and after her brief meeting with Donald Trump, Jr.)

I have been saying for a while that Trump and the Republicans will get a bounce from the collapse of the Democrats’ collusion fantasy. It is unfortunate that Mueller’s report was not delivered prior to the midterms. In any event, it will be fun to watch the Democratic Party press try to recover from the embarrassment of hyping the Mueller/collusion story for the last two years.