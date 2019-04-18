Back in the early 1970s, when the Doonesbury cartoon strip was campaigning to get President Nixon impeached, this was considered a classic. Click to enlarge:

Of course, it was a joke. President Nixon didn’t actually say “How’s the cover-up going?” on tape. Not so with the cover-up of Hillary Clinton’s off-the-books email scandal.

Last week, Judicial Watch released 422 pages of previously-hidden FBI documents on that agency’s investigation of the email server scandal. These documents shed light on the FBI’s faux investigation, the result of which was pre-ordained. There is much information at the link, but for now let’s just note this email between two employees of Platte River Networks, Hillary’s IT consultant. Click to enlarge:

“It’s all part of the Hilary coverup operation. 😊”

Despite such evidence, and much more at the link, Barack Obama’s FBI moved on from protecting Hillary Clinton to trying to ensure that Donald Trump lost the 2016 election, or if elected, would be unable to serve effectively. That is the true scandal that should not be ignored amid hysteria over the release of the Mueller report.