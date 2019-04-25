Swedes Don’t Care About Rape

The Supreme Court of Sweden has ruled that a rape conviction is not a sufficient reason to deport a non-Swedish citizen:

Sweden’s highest court has overturned a decision to deport a convicted rapist after ruling there was no “extraordinary reason” to expel him from the country.

Two lower courts had ruled that the man, a 33-year-old Somali citizen, should be deported after serving a jail sentence for rape, but the Supreme Court overturned this decision while extending his jail sentence by four months. The reason for ruling against deportation was that his ties to Sweden were considered to be strong, although two of the five Supreme Court justices argued the seriousness of the crime outweighed this and that he should be expelled.

The man was first found guilty of rape by Linköping District Court, after he forced himself on a woman he did not know while they both stayed overnight at a mutual friend’s apartment.

***

Perpetrators of serious crimes can be expelled from Sweden as part of their punishment if they do not hold Swedish citizenship.