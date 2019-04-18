The Mueller Report: Early Returns

The Mueller Report has been delivered. Attorney General William Barr gave a press conference this morning, summarizing its contents. Democrats gnashed their teeth over the fact that Barr was able to “spin” the report some hours before everyone saw it. Now that they have read the report–at least in part–they are trying to keep “obstruction of justice” alive, as Mueller described ten actions by President Trump that could be construed as attempts to obstruct the investigation. Barr has already determined, in his role as AG, that there was no obstruction.

One of the Democrats’ basic problems is that “attempting” to obstruct the investigation doesn’t make a lot of sense. If Trump had really wanted to obstruct the investigation, he could simply have terminated it. And Mueller acknowledges that the administration fully cooperated with the investigation in every way. So the “attempts to obstruct” come down to Trump expressing outrage at the fact that a baseless, partisan investigation was hampering his administration. Arguably Trump should have brought the Mueller farce to an end, but he didn’t.

The Democrats are fundraising shamelessly off the report’s release. Click to enlarge:

Of course, various redactions are required by law, and Mueller’s team collaborated with the Department of Justice to agree on proper redactions.

President Trump wasted no time declaring victory:

Michael Ramirez sees the Democrats grasping at straws as they try to keep their impeachment delusion alive. Click to enlarge:

But wait! Isn’t that a plastic straw? Someone call the police!

