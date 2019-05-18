2018-19 English Premier League all-stars

England wrapped up its club soccer season today with Manchester City crushing Watford in the FA Cup final, 6-0. The victory gave City a “triple.” It won the EPL championship, the FA Cup, and the League Cup (as I call it). In the history of English football, which extends back to the 19th century, this has never been accomplished before (though 20 years ago, Manchester United achieved an even more impressive triple — the EPL title, the FA Cup, and the European club championship).

City didn’t win the EPL crown easily. In fact, the title race went all the way to last day of season, with Manchester City needing to win its final match to edge Liverpool by just one point.

Although the title race went down to the last day, the key date was more than three months earlier, March 3 to be exact, when Liverpool met Everton at Goodison Park. Heading into that match, Liverpool would win the title if it prevailed in all of its remaining matches. After that day, because Everton drew with Liverpool, it was Manchester City that, if it won out, would capture the title.

Both teams did win the rest of the way. Thus, Liverpool’s 0-0 draw with Everton was the turning point in the title race.

For Everton fans, this is sweet payback. Earlier in the season, the two teams were headed for a 0-0 stalemate at Anfield when, with virtually no time left, the Shite scored a fluke goal.

The point Everton dropped that day didn’t cost us a place in European football next season, though for a long time it looked like it might. We finished in eighth place, three points behind Wolverhampton, a promoted side (but with a better goal difference than Wolves). A seventh place finish would have gotten us into Europe.

Whether we’ll have a squad next season capable of competing effectively in both Europe and the EPL is unclear. The point is moot, though. There will be no European nights for Everton.

Everton were eighth last season too. However, we picked up fewer points last season and played a less attractive brand of soccer. Thus, it’s fair to say we made a bit of progress. But depriving Liverpool of the title was the best thing about this season. Beating Manchester United 4-0 was a close second.

Here are my selections as the best players in the EPL in 2018-19:

First Team:

Lukasz Fabianski — West Ham United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka — Crystal Palace

Andy Robertson — Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk — Liverpool

Aymeric Laporte — Manchester City

Fernandinho — Manchester City

Bernardo Silva — Manchester City

Raheem Sterling — Manchester City

Eden Hazard — Chelsea

Sadio Mané — Liverpool

Sergio Aguero — Manchester City

Second Team:

Alisson — Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold — Liverpool

Lucas Digne — Everton

David Luiz — Chelsea

James Tarkowski — Burnley

Paul Pogba — Manchester United

David Silva — Manchester City

Mohamed Salah — Liverpool

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang — Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette — Arsenal

Harry Kane — Tottenham Hotspur

Third Team:

Ben Foster — Watford

César Azpilicueta — Chelsea

Ben Chilwell — Leicester City

Jan Vertonghen — Tottenham Hotspur

Fabian Schär — Newcastle United

“Gana” Gueye — Everton

Luka Milivojevic — Crystal Palace

Christian Eriksen — Tottenham Hotspur

Matt Doherty — Wolverhampton Wanderers

Son Heung-Min — Tottenham Hotspur

Raul Jiminez — Wolverhampton Wanderers

Players who just missed:

Ederson — Manchester City

Luke Shaw — Manchester United

Shane Duffy — Brighton

Felipe Anderson — West Ham United

Ryan Fraser — Bournemouth

Player of the Year: Van Dijk

Runner up: Hazard

Everton Player of the year: Digne