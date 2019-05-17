Silliest Protest Ever?

Actress Alyssa Milano recently tweeted that liberal women should go on a “sex strike” to protest anti-abortion laws that have been enacted in several states. Hilarity ensued. But model Emily Ratajkowski may have come up with an even dumber pro-abortion protest: she Instagramed a naked picture of herself. Click to enlarge:

I know little about Ms. Ratajkowski, but my impression is that it doesn’t take much to motivate her to undress publicly. Still, you may wonder: what does getting naked have to do with abortion? The answer is obvious: women’s bodies!

What is interesting about this model’s post, which has over two million likes, is how well it exemplifies liberal logic on the abortion issue. I have no idea what Ms. Ratajkowski’s educational attainments are, but what she wrote could have been penned by any of several million liberal, female college students. Which is likely where she got it.

This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape.

The “25 old white men” theme is ubiquitous. The anti-abortion bill passed Alabama’s Senate 25-6. All 25 who voted in favor of the measure were white men, although not many of them appear to be old. Four of the six who voted against the bill were also men. The bill passed Alabama’s House 74-3, with the legislation’s female sponsor and six other women voting in favor. The bill was signed into law by a female governor.

More basically, the idea that abortion is a male-sponsored imposition on “women’s bodies”–of course, those who are anti-abortion think they are protecting the bodies of unborn children, male and female–is a myth. Polls indicate that men are more likely to favor abortion than women. The demographic most enthusiastically in favor of abortion, for obvious reasons, is young single men.

Nor does race have anything to do with it. I haven’t seen any poll data recently, but I am pretty sure that African-Americans and Hispanics are both more likely to oppose abortion than whites.

These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce.

If you can make sense of this you are a better man than I am. Emily’s theory apparently is that old white men “in power” want to produce more criminals who will be caught, prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned–why? because it “perpetuates the industrial prison complex.” That is one of the most bizarre conspiracy theories I have ever seen. A far more plausible hypothesis is that liberals like Ruth Bader Ginsburg favor abortion in order to prevent “growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”

The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportion of black women living there.

So that means abortion opponents are pro-African American and want blacks to be a bigger portion of the population. This is how many anti-abortion blacks see the issue.

This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the US deserve and are protected by under Roe v. Wade.

Liberals think that any time they mention class and race they are scoring points. Actually, the truth here is the opposite. It is hard to explain why anyone who doesn’t like blacks or poor people would want more of them to be born. (Unless, of course, they think the object of public policy is to increase the prison population. Which, by the way, is a racist supposition, isn’t it?) Anti-abortion advocates believe that unborn babies have a “fundamental human right” to life, which they vote to protect regardless of race or class.

I personally don’t favor legislation along the lines recently enacted in Alabama, but the more idiotic attacks I see from the left, the more willing I am to consider that Alabama’s legislature could be right.