My Take On the Clown Show

First of all, I didn’t watch it. I followed the Twins on Gamecast. They won 6-4 and are now 52-27, best record in the American League. But my wife and daughters watched, and based on their innumerable texts, here are some thoughts:

* Before the debate, there was speculation that Elizabeth Warren was the only first-tier candidate, and may dominate. That didn’t happen. The Washington Post counted the words spoken by each candidate. (It’s a dirty job, but someone has to do it.) Cory Booker spoke the most, followed by Beto O’Rourke, then Warren, then Castro and Klobuchar.

* NBC lost the sound for a while and they had to take a break. Lindsay Graham tweeted:


Unfortunately, NBC managed to get the sound back on.

* The craziest Dem was Bill DeBlasio. If he were running for General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, he might have a shot. If the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics still existed.

* Beto O’Rourke apparently hasn’t figured out that the only reason he was, briefly, someone is that he was running against Ted Cruz. It’s over, Beto.

* The candidates all genuflected in the direction of climate change and moved on. The great Dan Rather tweeted:


Here’s the question: was Rather being ironic? If it were anyone else, I would say Yes. But Rather has never been known to make a joke. I don’t think he knows how. So I’m guessing he meant it.

* The prize for narrowest base goes to Julian Castro, who is the candidate of abortions for trans women. Trans women are biological men, so….probably not a lot of call for abortions. But if there is anyone in that category, (s)he will no doubt vote for Castro.

* Local favorite Amy Klobuchar didn’t do too badly. She didn’t do well in the identity politics competition, however, struggling to say what she had done for blacks and Hispanics.


People talk about the “lanes” Democratic presidential candidates occupy–radical lane, black lane, female lane, etc. If the Democrats had a sane lane, Klobuchar might be a contender. But they don’t.

