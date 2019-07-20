The Week in Pictures: Mod Squad Edition

Forget Mean Girls. The Mod Squad is a better appellation for the Fearsome Foursome who dominate the House Democratic Caucus. The premise of the original Mod Squad was described as “taking three rebellious, disaffected young social outcasts and convincing them to work as unarmed undercover detectives as an alternative to being incarcerated.” Now we just elect such people to Congress—incarceration of a different kind—and sit back with a yuuuge bucket of popcorn as they take the Democratic Caucus hostage. Maybe the movie version should be called “Dog (-Whistle) Day Afternoon”?
Headlines of the week:
And finally. . .