The intrepid Andy Ngo has posted this fifty-second clip of the Democratic Socialists of America at their convention, which is currently under way. Watch all the way to the end:

Thank you “Comrade”?? Are we certain “comrade” is gender-neutral? Yes, I suppose when the “comrades” are in charge, a lot of neutering goes on, but we shouldn’t presume before the gulags are opened up.

Chaser: I wish someone would say “dude,” just to see what happens.