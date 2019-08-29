Set back George Soros, support Jonathan Fahey

Earlier this year, George Soros heavily funded primary challenges to two veteran Northern Virginia Commonwealth Attorneys, both of who whom have served their counties well and both of whom are Democrats. In Arlington County, Soros backed Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, a criminal defense lawyer whose slander of the local police force was her calling card. She narrowly defeated Theo Stamos.

In Fairfax County, Soros funded Steve Descano in his race against incumbent Raymond Morrogh. Descano promises to end marijuana possession prosecutions, do away with cash bond, and forgo death penalty prosecutions.

Like Dehghani-Tafti, Descano is playing the race card. He complains that blacks are prosecuted in disproportionate numbers compared to whites. Has it occurred to him that this might be because blacks commit a disproportionate amount of crime?

Backed by Soros’s money, Descano was able to defeat Morrogh. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that Jonathan Fahey is running against Descano in the general election.

Fahey has been a prosecutor for almost 20 years, first in the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and then in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Northern Virginia. He has prosecuted gang members, drug traffickers, fraudsters, and murderers. Fahey received the Department of Justice’s highest level award for the prosecution of a serial killer.

Prosecutors I know swear by Fahey. They describe him as rock solid.

This stands in marked contrast to Descano. As far as I can tell, his prosecution experience is limited to six years of prosecuting white collar crimes for the Obama Justice Department. Presently, he works in the field of behavioral therapy.

Descano claims that “conservatives are weaponizing our laws and legal system to steal opportunities that Americans and immigrants alike have fought for.” But it is Descano whose criminal-sympathetic approach would “steal” the “opportunity” to be safe from thugs on our streets and in our homes.

He must have been very much at home in the Obama Justice Department. No wonder George Soros is spending an amount of money unprecedented for a local prosecutor election in order to impose Descano.

You can join me in helping to counter Soros, and in helping to elect a skilled, experienced prosecutor committed to public safety, by contributing here to Jonathan Fahey’s campaign.