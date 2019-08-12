The Abyss of Liberal Ignorance

It is hard to judge the race between the presumptuousness and the abysmal ignorance of liberals. Back in the 1950s, for example, Arthur Schlesinger once included among leading conservative thinkers McGeorge Bundy, Wayne Morse, and Jacob Javits. Seriously?! (I can add my own vignette to these “Scenes from Inside the Liberal Bubble,” in the form of the UC Berkeley administrator who said to me once, “It would be great if you could help bring some conservative speakers to campus. Like Olympia Snowe!”)

But Harvard’s Laurence Tribe takes the cake with this Tweet:

I have been meaning for a long time to point out that if racism is the core value of conservatives, they would be massively in favor of abortion, and for having the federal government pay for it instead of backing the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortion. We’d be for Planned Parenthood clinics on every corner in big cities, instead of trying to shut off their “indirect” federal funding.

Is Tribe really ignorant of the fact that the majority of abortions are procured by minorities? (Stephen Green runs through the numbers here, reminding us along the way that actual white supremacists such as Richard Spencer do support abortion explicitly because of its racial effects. Who knew that Spencer and Tribe think alike!)

Meanwhile, Scott has already noted how Elizabeth Warren (also Kamala Harris) has repeated the lie that Michael Brown was “murdered” by police in Ferguson, Missouri, and her claim is even generating a raised eyebrow from the liberals at Vox:

Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris marked the five-year anniversary of the Ferguson, Missouri, police shooting of Michael Brown last week with tweets claiming that the cop who shot Brown “murdered” the 18-year-old black man. But the evidence, including a report released by President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice, says otherwise. . . the Justice Department’s 2015 report contradicted many of the protesters’ claims, finding that Wilson likely did have reason to fear for his life and didn’t violate the law in shooting Brown.

Here’s the key passage of the Justice Dept. report:

Given that Wilson’s account is corroborated by physical evidence and that his perception of a threat posed by Brown is corroborated by other eyewitnesses, to include aspects of the testimony of Witness 101 [Brown’s friend], there is no credible evidence that Wilson willfully shot Brown as he was attempting to surrender or was otherwise not posing a threat. Even if Wilson was mistaken in his interpretation of Brown’s conduct, the fact that others interpreted that conduct the same way as Wilson precludes a determination that he acted with a bad purpose to disobey the law. The same is true even if Wilson could be said to have acted with poor judgment in the manner in which he first interacted with Brown, or in pursuing Brown after the incident at the SUV. These are matters of policy and procedure that do not rise to the level of a Constitutional violation and thus cannot support a criminal prosecution.

Vox concludes: “In other words, this wasn’t a murder or a federal civil rights violation, based on the evidence we have. . . Five years after the shooting, though, major presidential campaigns are still getting the details wrong.”

But as Joe Biden helpfully reminds, for liberals, the “truth” is more important than facts.

Please please liberals: do follow Tribe and the rest in making the 2020 election about “white supremacy.” The Trump campaign thanks you, as it prepares to win 40 states.