Join Me Tomorrow On the Dennis Prager Show

I will be hosting the Dennis Prager radio show tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. Eastern. It is my first time guest hosting Dennis’s program, so it would be great if some Power Line readers tune in and, better yet, call the show. While I can’t match Dennis for erudition, there is so much in the news these days that it should be an exciting show. So please do listen if you can!
