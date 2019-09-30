Posted on September 30, 2019 by John Hinderaker

Join Me Tomorrow On the Dennis Prager Show

I will be hosting the Dennis Prager radio show tomorrow from 12 to 3 p.m. Eastern. It is my first time guest hosting Dennis’s program, so it would be great if some Power Line readers tune in and, better yet, call the show. While I can’t match Dennis for erudition, there is so much in the news these days that it should be an exciting show. So please do listen if you can!

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line