Ringo Gets It

Readers of a certain age probably remember Ringo Starr fondly. He always seemed sensible, for a rock musician, and it appears that money hasn’t driven him to the left, as happens with so many. Here Ringo says what he thinks about Brexit. It’s common sense, clearly and effectively expressed:

Legendary Ringo Starr says

"The people voted and they have to get on with it.

You had the vote, this is what won, let’s get on with it.

I would have voted for Brexit because it’s a great move.

To be in control of your own country is a good move."

A true patriot indeed! pic.twitter.com/oUlfpYVbCU

— Brexit-Warrior-Steve Fighting Enemies of Democracy (@StevieBrexit) September 8, 2019