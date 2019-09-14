RNC sees Trump gaining Hispanic support

Ronna McDaniel, president of the Republican National Committee, says that RNC research shows President Trump’s approval among Hispanic Americans in Texas to have increased by 20 percent since 2016. That would mean Trump has nearly 1 million new Hispanic supporters.

Has Trump’s support among Hispanics in Texas really increased that much? I don’t know, but it’s plausible to think it has increased significantly, both in Texas and elsewhere.

McDaniel points to “historic gains” made by the Hispanic community under the Trump administration. Hispanic unemployment has reached new lows and Hispanic-owned businesses are growing rapidly — more than twice the rate of all businesses since 2012. Hispanic women-owned businesses are the fastest growing business segment in the country, says McDaniel.

None of this is likely to be lost on a goodly number of Hispanic voters.

Democrats pander to Hispanics, but are they correctly assessing the true concerns of Hispanic communities? McDaniel thinks not:

Democrats. . .ignore the issues Hispanic Americans care about – like President Trump’s defense of religious freedom and the sanctity of life. Democrats don’t want to admit the fact that Hispanic communities appreciate President Trump’s commitment to keeping every American safe through border security and strengthening the rule of law. They don’t want voters to notice that while they preach dependence, this administration empowers and supports individuals, workers, and families to achieve their American dreams.

I expect that Trump will make inroads among Hispanic voters in 2020, though their magnitude is unlikely to be as great as the RNC’s data for Texas suggests. But even less substantial inroads would give Trump’s reelection prospects a nice boost.