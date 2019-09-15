The NY Times Never Disappoints (2)

It is increasingly clear that the real problem with the country is not “white privilege,” but the woke privilege of the New York Times. Further to John’s item immediately below about the Times‘s newest attack on Justice Kavanaugh, and my item last week on how Times seems to have decided to operate without editors, behold this Tweet the Times issued in support of their latest hit piece:

Apparently the night janitor or someone at the Times noticed it, and hence this sequel:

And yet liberals wonder why public trust in the media has plummeted.