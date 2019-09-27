Trump Strikes Back

The Democrats are way out on a limb, determined to impeach President Trump on the basis of an innocent phone call with the President of Ukraine. A little while ago, President Trump tweeted and Instagramed this short video. Its message is, I think, entirely correct. The video illustrates how hard it will be for the Democrats to get anyone (outside their media empire) to take their impeachment charges seriously:

I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP! pic.twitter.com/U7WxKrO6Kx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2019

UPDATE: I should add that the Biden family’s corrupt business deals, trading on Biden’s status as vice president, perfectly illustrate the debased Washington culture against which Trump ran as a candidate. He says, “I AM DRAINING THE SWAMP!” And, in this instance, he is. It is one reason why the Democrats, and a few Republicans, are so eager to get rid of him.