Liberals Smash All Norms of Civility [Updated]

President Trump is often described as a bull in a china shop, but one wonders: what, exactly, is the china shop? The Democrats have debased our public life to the point where it is more apt to say that Trump is a bull trying to defend himself in a slaughterhouse. You could adduce instances of the Democrats’ lack of the most basic decency every day; here are just two for today.

First, Senator Rand Paul and a friend were eating lunch when they were confronted and harassed by demented Democrats. This is the sort of thing that never happens to politicians on the other side of the aisle. Maybe it should:

While having lunch with @RandPaul in California, we got verbally assaulted by these aggressive libs complaining about incivility. Check out the vid! #unhinged pic.twitter.com/IdOTdc3pOC — Sergio Gor (@SergioGor) October 18, 2019



Then we have Times Square. This one isn’t an outburst by a perhaps-unbalanced private citizen, it is a premeditated assault by a member of the business establishment. A billboard in Times Square depicts President Trump being tied up by a woman whom I take to be a dominatrix. Or maybe she is just wearing the company’s clothes, it’s hard to say. (And the billboard just below appears to be anti-Trump, as well.)

Can you imagine what would have happened if a billboard had appeared in Times Square, depicting President Obama in a similar posture? No, actually, I don’t think you can. As Jim Treacher reminds us, a rodeo clown was cashiered for merely wearing an Obama mask. The clothing company Dhvani is proud of itself:

#StandForSomething We have some big news to share with you. pic.twitter.com/VTcm8AoW5I — DHVANI (@DhvaniWear) October 15, 2019



The interesting question, for me, is whether Republicans should imitate the Democrats’ tactics next time we have a Democratic president, which could come as early as 2021. For a long time my answer was, of course not–we are far above such repellent tactics. Now, I am not so sure.

Historically, the deterrent to violating longstanding cultural and political norms was the fear of a voter backlash. But the Democrats’ disgusting behavior has met with little condemnation, no resistance, and, so far at least, no pushback from voters. So one is tempted to ask, why not? It is one more instance, I suppose, of our culture sliding downhill, perhaps irredeemably.

UPDATE: Here is one more instance of liberal bloodthirstiness that we can add to today’s list. It comes from Barbra Streisand. For our younger readers, she was a famous singer some decades ago who has tried to stay relevant through radical politics–a familiar story. Only the radical politics of yesterday are the Democrats’ mainstream politics of today, as the cartoon below exemplifies: